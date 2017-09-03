Register
    RT Broadcaster Upset By Suspension of 1917 Revolution Twitter Account

    The RT broadcaster is disappointed with the fact that the complaint of the UK government led to the suspension of the Twitter account of the project about the Russian Revolution of 1917.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The RT broadcaster expressed disappointment with the fact that the complaint by the UK Foreign Office, bypassing a request to the broadcaster itself, led to Twitter suspending the account set up by RT as part of its large-scale online project about the Russian Revolution of 1917.

    An account with a handle @BritshEmb1917, which used an official coat of arms of the UK Foreign Office and called itself "The official Twitter account of the United Kingdom in the Russian Empire" in its profile, was launched as part of the 1917LIVE project, which aims to tell the story of the revolution through the voices of its witnesses.

    On Saturday, The Guardian newspaper reported that the account had been suspended over the complaint of the UK government.

    The UK Foreign Office confirmed that it had notified Twitter about the account's unsanctioned use of the state-related branding. Under the UK legislation, it may only be used by state agencies.

    RT said they had contacted the UK Embassy in Russia before launching the project. According to the broadcaster, the embassy did not show any interest in the project, but it did not have any objections either.

    RT said they were disappointed that the Foreign Office acted to undermine the project without reaching out to its creators first.

    All accounts involved in the project had been given verified status by Twitter.

