Register
17:12 GMT +314 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar during a meeting

    Lavrov Tells Haftar Russia Supports Full-Scale Restoration of Libyan Statehood

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 71690

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow supports the full-scale restoration of the statehood of Libya.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Lavrov added that while the situation in Libya remains complicated, actions are being undertaken in order to reach national a political solution.

    "Unfortunately, the situation in Libya remains difficult, the threat of extremism has not been overcome in your homeland. However, we know about the actions which are being undertaken and actively support the tendency of intensification of political resolution processes, the full-scale restoration of the statehood of your country," Lavrov said at a meeting with Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan Natonal Army.

    Russia supports the intention of Libyan National Army Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar to reach an agreement with Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord Fayez Sarraj, Lavrov said.

    Libya's Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj of the U.N.-backed government, left, France's President Emmanuel Macron, center, and General Khalifa Hifter of the Egyptian-backed commander of Libya's self-styled national army shake hands listen to France's President Emmanuel Macron after a declaration at the Chateau of the La Celle-Saint-Cloud, west of Paris, France, Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Michel Euler
    'Haftar Is the Clear Winner' After Libyan Rivals Agree to Ceasefire
    "We are aware of the efforts being made with your participation, with the participation of Sarraj, which are aimed at ensuring generally acceptable agreements on optimal ways of implementing the Skhirat agreement," Lavrov told Haftar. "We support your set towards reaching such agreements," he added.

    All mediation efforts in Libya should be carried out on the basis of the United Nations, Lavrov said.

    "We believe that it is very important to focus all mediation efforts and ideas on the political front on the basis of the activities of the United Nations."

    In this March 18, 2015 file photo, Gen. Khalifa Haftar, then Libya's top army chief, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in al-Marj, Libya.
    © AP Photo/ Mohammed El-Sheikhy
    Moscow Communicates With All Sides of Libyan Internal Conflict to Help Solve Crisis
    According to Lavrov, Moscow sees such activities "not as aimed at development of solutions, but as a contribution to the most favorable conditions for a dialogue between key figures in Libya, so that they themselves agree on the future of their country."

    "This is our principled stance," the minister said.

    Libya has been suffering from a civil war since 2011 when long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown. The country’s eastern regions are governed by the elected parliament headquartered in the city of Tobruk. Besides, the Government of National Accord, formed with the support from the United Nations and Europe and headed by Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country’s west, including the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

    The eastern authorities act independently from the west, cooperating with the National Army led by Haftar, which fights against Islamist terrorists.

    Moscow has been providing support for the regulation of the crisis in Libya and has repeatedly said it was ready to cooperate with all the interested Libyan parties.

    Related:

    Libyan National Army Head Arrives in Moscow for Talks With Lavrov
    Moscow Communicates With All Sides of Libyan Internal Conflict
    Lavrov, Libyan National Army Head to Hold Talks Monday - Russian Contact Group
    EU to Adopt 'Turkish Scenario' in Migration Deal With Libya - Merkel
    US Africa Command Confirms Sending Special Forces to Libya to Fight Daesh
    Tags:
    Khalifa Haftar, Sergei Lavrov, Russia, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Red Bull Flugtag 2017: Gurus of Creativity at Russia's Self-Made Aircraft Fest
    Red Bull Flugtag 2017: Gurus of Creativity at Russia's Self-Made Aircraft Fest
    A Basic Guide to Saving Money
    A Basic Guide to Saving Money
    Russian nuclear submarine Ulyanovsk
    The Ulyanovsk, Russia's Yasen-Class Nuclear Submarine

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok