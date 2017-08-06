Potential of Sanctions Against Pyongyang Comes to End - Russian Envoy to UN

The new resolution of the UN Security Council (UNSC) targeting North Korea has exhausted the resources of potential pressure on Pyongyang and the UN member states need a political strategy as for North Korea, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — On Saturday, the UNSC unanimously adopted the resolution tightening the sanctions imposed on North Korea. The document implies prohibition of imports of coal, iron, iron ore, lead and seafood from the Asian nation by the UN member states.

"The sanctions pressure following the today's resolution has been exhausted," Nebenzya said on Saturday, adding that the crisis could not be solved only through the sanctions.

The Russian diplomat stressed the need of collective efforts aimed at settling the crisis and proposed to work out a political strategy regarding North Korea.

"The resolution must be a part of a political strategy, which is yet to be crafted, agreed on and North Korea should be engaged in this," Nebenzya said.