Register
08:21 GMT +306 August 2017
Live
    Search
    Foreign Ministers vote during a UN Security Council meeting on Syria at the United Nations in New York on December 18, 2015

    Potential of Sanctions Against Pyongyang Comes to End - Russian Envoy to UN

    © AFP 2017/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    Politics
    Get short URL
    376791

    The new resolution of the UN Security Council (UNSC) targeting North Korea has exhausted the resources of potential pressure on Pyongyang and the UN member states need a political strategy as for North Korea, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

    The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, July 5 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Russia Calls on North Korea to Return to Nuclear Non-Proliferation Regime
    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — On Saturday, the UNSC unanimously adopted the resolution tightening the sanctions imposed on North Korea. The document implies prohibition of imports of coal, iron, iron ore, lead and seafood from the Asian nation by the UN member states.

    "The sanctions pressure following the today's resolution has been exhausted," Nebenzya said on Saturday, adding that the crisis could not be solved only through the sanctions.

    The Russian diplomat stressed the need of collective efforts aimed at settling the crisis and proposed to work out a political strategy regarding North Korea.

    "The resolution must be a part of a political strategy, which is yet to be crafted, agreed on and North Korea should be engaged in this," Nebenzya said.

    Related:

    You’re ‘Hopeless’: North Korea Calls New US Sanctions a Waste of Energy
    China on Possible US Sanctions: Beijing Didn't Trigger North Korea Problem
    Tags:
    strategy, sanctions, UN Security Council, Vasily Nebenzya, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United Nations
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Relax Like a Russian: Beautiful Seaside Resorts Across the Country
    Relax Like a Russian: Beautiful Seaside Resorts Across the Country
    Trump Tower Secret Service Cartoon
    The Rent (to Defend the Leader of the Free World) is Too Darn High!
    T-90MS: New Life for a Russian 'Flying Tank'
    T-90MS: New Life for a Russian 'Flying Tank'

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok