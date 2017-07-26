Lebanese Prime Minister to Meet Putin in Moscow to Discuss Daesh, Syria

Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri said that he planned to visit Moscow and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri told Sputnik that he planned to visit Moscow on September 11 and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I will come to Moscow in September, on September 11. I intend to meet with President Putin," Hariri said.

Hariri noted that Putin was his "good friend."

"We will discuss everything — the situation in Lebanon, the region, we will ask for his assistance in fight against the Daesh (the so-called Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia) and the assistance to the Lebanese army," the prime minister explained.

He said he would also discuss the situation in Syria with Putin. "We will definitely discuss it. We agree on many things, but Syria is one of the issues that we do not agree on, but that's normal," Hariri added.

On July 5, Lebanese Minister of Information Melhem Riachy said that the country's Prime Minister Hariri planned to visit Russia in August as part of a series of foreign visits.