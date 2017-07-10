Russia May Take Retaliatory Measures Over Ukraine's Entry Restrictions - Senator

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov Kiev to Introduce Electronic Registration for Russians Entering Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that Ukraine would introduce biometric control for citizens of other countries who cross its border, with relevant decisions being already drafted.

According to National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov, the decision to introduce biometric control on the Ukrainian border would, first of all, affect Russian citizens.

"The introduction of a preliminary electronic registration for Russian citizens entering Ukraine, or so-called biometric control is actually establishment of a visa regime between our states… Our duty is to anticipate, therefore the retaliatory measures will definitely follow," Klintsevich said, adding that the retaliatory move might affect up to 4 million Ukrainians working in Russia.