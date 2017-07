© Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev Putin Notes Significant Improvement of Situation in Syria, Partly Credits Turkey

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed on Saturday the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project, the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) as well as settlement of the Syrian war, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"As you know, the communication is rather intense. [The president] thoroughly coordinated their positions on implementation of the Turkish Stream and construction of the Akkuyu NPP. [They] also held a confidential conversation about the situation in Syria," Peskov told reporters following the talks between the two leaders.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the G20 summit that kicked off on Friday in the German city of Hamburg.