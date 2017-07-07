Merkel: All G20 Summit Participants to Make Efforts Aimed at Meeting’s Success

HAMBURG (Sputnik) – Each participant of the G20 summit that kicked off in the German city of Hamburg on Friday will make efforts in order to ensure the meeting’s success, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in an opening statement.

"Of course, there are millions people, who are following us now … and hope that we will be able to make a contribution to solving their problems. I believe we must cooperate here in this spirit and I am completely sure that everyone will make efforts here to achieve good results," the chancellor said.

Merkel also praised the large preliminary work accomplished by the G20 countries’ sherpas.

Earlier in the day, the G20 summit kicked off in the German port city of Hamburg, bringing together the leaders of major world countries and developing economies.