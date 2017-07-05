Dialogue With Qatar Possible, Some Issues Not Subject of Discussion

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Saudi Arabia is not refusing to maintain dialogue with Qatar, yet some issues must remain above bargaining, including stability and the fight against terrorism, Saudi Ambassador to Russia Abdulrahman Ibrahim al-Rassi said in a statement obtained by Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are not rejecting dialogue when it is helpful and productive, but there are issues that are not subject to bargain or discussion – that is security, stability, fight against terrorism …" the statement said.

The Arab countries still consider Qatar a part of the Persian Gulf area and "wish it no evil," the Saudi ambassador noted.

"Statements that demands, made by countries that boycott Qatar, are impossible and inappropriate are nothing more than Qatar’s attempts to evade the demands to stop supporting terrorism organizations. Qatar’s promotion of this idea shows that it does not wish to fulfill the demands it previously assumed," the Saudi diplomat stressed.

In early June, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, later followed by many states of the Middle East and Africa, cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering with the internal affairs of the aforementioned countries.

On June 23, the four countries, mediated by Kuwait, delivered a 13-point ultimatum to Doha, which included demands to lower diplomatic relations with Iran, close the Turkish military base, stop financing terrorist organizations and close down the Al Jazeera satellite television channel.

Doha was given ten days to fulfill the demands made in the ultimatum, and later, an additional two days that expired on Tuesday.