MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia and China should bring their positions closer on main issues, Gerasimov said.

“The consolidated position of our countries has a stabilizing effect on the international situation. This is why we have to unite our efforts in fighting current challenges. Based on historical experience, we should bring our positions closer on main issues of ensuring global and regional security,” Gerasimov stated in his greeting message to the Third Russian-Chinese International Scientific Conference.

The annual gatherings of Russian and Chinese historians promote an objective assessment of World War II events and “immortalize our peoples’ achievement in fighting” enemy forces, as well as counteracting falsifications of history and promoting patriotic education of young people, he added.

“Combat friendship and mutual help during the war created a firm base for modern Russian-Chinese relations, including defense. Today we still have to strengthen mutual trust, continue fighting against extremism and the spread of weapons of mass destruction, and promoting counteraction to the pressing threat to humanity, terrorism,” Gerasimov stressed.

The Third Russian-Chinese International Scientific Conference is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Japan’s aggression against China and to the Soviet Union’s contribution to ending the war against Japan. It is organized by Russia’s Academy of Military Science, China’s Jilin University and their joint Second World War Study Center.