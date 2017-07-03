Kosovar Leader Says Serb, Albanian Reconciliation Possible

"I hope and I am sure that reconciliation between Serbs and Albanians can be reached. It is in the interest of Kosovo, Serbia and the whole region. Kosovo will be totally committed to this and will act accordingly," Thaci said, as quoted by the Radio Television of Kosovo (RTK) broadcaster.
In 2008, Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia. Its move was recognized by over 100 UN members, but not by Serbia, Russia, China, Israel, Mexico, India, Iran and several other countries.
The reconciliation dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina began in March 2011, facilitated by the European Union and supported by the United States. It resulted in the 2013 Brussels Agreement on normalizing relations between Serbia and Kosovo and a subsequent proposal for forming the Community of Serb Municipalities, a self-governing association of the Serb-dominated regions of Kosovo, though it is yet to be implemented due to opposition both from the Serbian and the Albanian sides.
