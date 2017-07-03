Kosovar Leader Says Serb, Albanian Reconciliation Possible

© AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic Serbian President Ready for Direct Talks With Kosovo's Albanians, Authorities

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Thaci and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic agreed at the EU-mediated talks in Brussels to prepare a new round of top-level reconciliation talks between Kosovo and Serbia. The previous meeting within the dialogue was held in Brussels in early February, but the process was suspended by the Kosovo parliament.

"I hope and I am sure that reconciliation between Serbs and Albanians can be reached. It is in the interest of Kosovo, Serbia and the whole region. Kosovo will be totally committed to this and will act accordingly," Thaci said, as quoted by the Radio Television of Kosovo (RTK) broadcaster.

In 2008, Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia. Its move was recognized by over 100 UN members, but not by Serbia, Russia, China, Israel, Mexico, India, Iran and several other countries.

The reconciliation dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina began in March 2011, facilitated by the European Union and supported by the United States. It resulted in the 2013 Brussels Agreement on normalizing relations between Serbia and Kosovo and a subsequent proposal for forming the Community of Serb Municipalities, a self-governing association of the Serb-dominated regions of Kosovo, though it is yet to be implemented due to opposition both from the Serbian and the Albanian sides.