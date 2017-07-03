Register
    A pro-independence Basque puts a sticker on a T-shirt which reads, ''Yes for the Independence'', during a march to support the pro-independence Catalonia movement, in Pamplona, northern Spain.

    Over 65% of Catalans Likely to Vote for Leaving Spain at Referendum

    A total of 65.4 percent of residents of Catalonia who plan to come to the polling stations in fall to decide on Catalonia’s splitting from Spain are expected to vote for the region’s independence, a poll said Monday.

    People showing 'Esteladas' (pro-independence Catalan flags) during the XXVI human towers, or 'castells', competetion in Tarragona on October 2, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ Lluis Gene
    Catalan President Says Independence Referendum Not an 'Attempt to Destroy Spain'
    MADRID (Sputnik) – According to the DYM survey made for El Confidencial newspaper, 70.1 percent of the surveyed Catalans are likely to participate in the independence referendum, of whom 28.4 percent are projected to oppose the region’s separation and 6.2 percent either have not made up their minds or refused to disclose their opinion on the issue to the pollster.

    The poll showed that Catalan’s opinions change in the case that the question for the referendum is formulated in the manner the regional government wants, namely "Do you want Catalonia to become an independent state with the republican system of government?" More precisely, when asked the aforementioned question, 47 percent of Catalans are forecast to vote for independence, whereas 44.4 percent are likely to oppose the change.

    In addition, 11.3 percent of Catalonia’s citizens have not decided whether to come to the polling stations and 17.5 percent plan to ignore the vote.

    When asked about holding the referendum without Spanish authorities’ authorization, 61 percent of Catalans expressed their support for the initiative, while 32.2 percent do not approve it.

    Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gestures during a news conference at his ruling People's Party's (PP) headquarters in Madrid, Spain May 22, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Sergio Perez
    Spanish Prime Minister Calls Catalan Draft Bill on Independence 'Blackmail'
    The survey was conducted on June 22-28 among 531 adult Catalans.

    Catalonia’s President Carles Puigdemont, who pledged to look for an agreement on independence from Spain already in fall 2016, said on June 9 that the region’s independence vote would take place on October 1, 2017. The move came when, in late May, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy refused to hold Puigdemont-proposed talks on the terms and conditions of the referendum in which the citizens of Catalonia would decide the political future of the region.

    Previously, approximately 80 percent of the Catalans who took part in the non-binding referendum on the region's status as part of Spain on November 9, 2014, voted in favor of Catalonia becoming an independent state. Madrid declared the referendum unconstitutional.

