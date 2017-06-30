Russia Interested in Strong, Unified EU With Balanced Policy - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, June 30 (Sputnik) — Russia is interested in a strong and united European Union, but expects the bloc to build its policy toward Moscow based on the balance of interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"[Russia] was, is and will be interested in a unified, strong European Union that speaks in a single voice… Unfortunately, this single voice is now formed according to the lowest tuning fork, based on the lowest common denominator — [on] the position of a Russophobic minority… We want it so that the EU policy toward us or any other partner was based on the balance of interests within the European Union, and not on the orders of the minority to the majority," Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings International Forum held in Moscow.

Lavrov also noted that the leaders of a number of EU countries were voicing opinion about the bloc’s "imperfection and its approaching disintegration."

In May, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksey Meshkov said Russia was not interested in the collapse of the European Union as the country wanted to work with a stable and predictable partner.

The Primakov Readings International Forum, which kicked off yesterday and is due to conclude later in the day, is dedicated to the memory of Yevgeny Primakov, Russia's prime minister from 1998-1999, who passed away in 2015.