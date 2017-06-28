Poland Backs Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement in Framework of UN Resolutions

© AP Photo/ Albert Khachatryan Armenia Hopes US Stays Engaged in Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement Process

BAKU (Sputnik) – Warsaw supports conflict settlement in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan on the basis of four resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council (UNSC) in 1993, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said during the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Poland backs Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement within the framework of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, based on four UN Security Council’s resolutions," Duda said Tuesday as quoted by Aliyev’s press service.

Duda also noted that the ties between Warsaw and Baku were developing successfully in the political sphere.

In addition, Duda stressed that Aliyev’s visit to Poland, which started Monday and had resulted in signing six cooperation agreements, would become a new impetus for bilateral relations' development.

In 1993, the UNSC adopted four resolutions, namely 822, 853, 874 and 884, which confirm Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as require immediate cessation of hostilities.

Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated region of Nagorno-Karabakh proclaimed its independence in 1991, triggering a military conflict that led to Azerbaijan losing control of the region. The violence between Azerbaijani and Nagorno-Karabakh forces escalated on April 2, 2016, leading to multiple casualties. The sides agreed to a ceasefire on April 5, but clashes have continued.