Germany Vows to Prevent Any Attempts to Obstruct Iran Nuclear Deal

BERLIN (Sputnik) — He stressed that Germany was committed to the agreement and was ready to support all the parties in its implementation.

"We, as the Federal Republic and as European, will hamper any attempt to cast doubts on this agreement," Gabriel said at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

© AP Photo/ Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo No Apparent Violations of Nuclear Agreement by Iran - US Ambassador to UN

On July 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, namely China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany, signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The nuclear deal stipulated a gradual lifting of the economic and diplomatic sanctions previously imposed on Iran in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. The plan’s implementation began in January 2016.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised to review the JCPOA, calling it "the worst deal" of the previous administration of Barack Obama. In January, Obama warned the Trump administration that ditching the agreement would be a mistake. In February, the United States introduced a new round of sanctions on Iran in response to Tehran's medium-range ballistic missile test in January.