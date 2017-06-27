Germany Vows to Prevent Any Attempts to Obstruct Iran Nuclear Deal

BERLIN (Sputnik) — He stressed that Germany was committed to the agreement and was ready to support all the parties in its implementation.
"We, as the Federal Republic and as European, will hamper any attempt to cast doubts on this agreement," Gabriel said at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised to review the JCPOA, calling it "the worst deal" of the previous administration of Barack Obama. In January, Obama warned the Trump administration that ditching the agreement would be a mistake. In February, the United States introduced a new round of sanctions on Iran in response to Tehran's medium-range ballistic missile test in January.
