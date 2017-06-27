Russian Senator Denies NATO Claims of Nuclear Missile Deployments in Kaliningrad

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Pavel told Politico news outlet about Russian increasing military presence, and made reference to reports of the stationing of nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles in Kaliningrad and Crimea.

"How one could comment on such crazy statements. Especially now, when using a satellite and other resources it is possible to obtain reliable data on the location of any weapons on the ground," Klintsevich said.

The lawmaker added that such reports were aimed at making the parliaments increase their military spending, calling the NATO claims "another [piece of] fake news."

Klintsevich then recalled the time when Russia was forced to deploy Iskander missile systems in the Kaliningrad exclave in response to the expansion of the US missile defense system in Europe. However, such Russian missile systems do not carry nuclear warheads.

In October 2016, media reported that Russia had deployed Iskander-M mobile missile systems in its western exclave of Kaliningrad, which borders two NATO members states: Poland and Lithuania. Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman Igor Konashenkov confirmed the reports, saying that Moscow made no secret of sending the missile systems since their movement within the country was standard army practice.