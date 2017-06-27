Register
08:15 GMT +327 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Financial innovations, such as digital currencies could potentially boost Russia's economic development and help overcome financial crisis

    Russian Lawmaker Proposes Eurasia States to Get in Contact on Digital Economy

    Fotolia/123dartist
    Politics
    Get short URL
    14930

    Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the Eurasian countries’ parliaments should establish permanent contact in the sphere of the digital economy.

    First Deputy Kremlin Chief of Staff Vyacheslav Volodin at Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with newly elected heads of Russia's regions at the Moscow Kremlin, September 17, 2014
    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Russia Parliament Speaker Urges Eurasia States to Join Regional Security Efforts
    SEOUL (Sputnik) — The Eurasian countries’ parliaments should establish permanent contact in the sphere of the digital economy, Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the Second Meeting of Parliament Speakers of Eurasian Countries.

    “It would be right to make the experience in the sphere, the legislative support on the issues accessible for everyone in order for us to develop the space more effectively and for our states to use the development of the new sphere of economy, namely digital economy,” Volodin said, offering establishment of permanent working contact between respective committees.

    Volodin noted that the contacts could serve as the means for multilateral communication between meetings as well as for developing specific proposals for further discussion at the meetings of the regional parliaments’ speakers.

    Russian delegation headed by Volodin arrived on a two-day visit in South Korean capital Monday to attend the Parliament Speakers’s meeting, held Tuesday. The  representatives of 25 other states, including EU members, namely, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, take part in the event.

    Related:

    Self-Proclaimed Nation Liberland to Introduce ‘Digital Economy’
    Russia Losing Positions in Readiness for Digital Economy - Russian Minister
    Tags:
    digital economy, Eurasia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Data dump
    CNN's U-Turn on Russia Coverage
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok