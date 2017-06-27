Russian Lawmaker Proposes Eurasia States to Get in Contact on Digital Economy

© Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov Russia Parliament Speaker Urges Eurasia States to Join Regional Security Efforts

SEOUL (Sputnik) — The Eurasian countries’ parliaments should establish permanent contact in the sphere of the digital economy, Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the Second Meeting of Parliament Speakers of Eurasian Countries.

“It would be right to make the experience in the sphere, the legislative support on the issues accessible for everyone in order for us to develop the space more effectively and for our states to use the development of the new sphere of economy, namely digital economy,” Volodin said, offering establishment of permanent working contact between respective committees.

Volodin noted that the contacts could serve as the means for multilateral communication between meetings as well as for developing specific proposals for further discussion at the meetings of the regional parliaments’ speakers.

Russian delegation headed by Volodin arrived on a two-day visit in South Korean capital Monday to attend the Parliament Speakers’s meeting, held Tuesday. The representatives of 25 other states, including EU members, namely, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, take part in the event.