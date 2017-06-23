Lavrov: 'Russia Has No Allergies to Belarus-EU Rapprochement'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is not resentful at Belarus' rapprochement with the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Belarusian media published Friday.

"As to the process of rapprochement between Belarus and the European Union, we do not have any allergies at all, no feelings of jealousy," Lavrov said.

Pointing out that Brussels' recent moves to lift anti-Belarus sanctions are partial, the Russian diplomat called the easing of tensions "a natural desire of any country, including Russia, to seek mutually beneficial ties with all its neighbors."