Syrian External Opposition Groups Losing Influence - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The influence of opposition groups interested in dialogue was growing and Russia sought to assist them, according to Lavrov.

"Those representatives of external opposition, who got used to act solely on the basis of ultimatums, preconditions, who, to be honest, were rather promoting the ideas of their external sponsors than interests of the Syrian people, are gradually losing their influence," Lavrov said.

The foreign minister also acknowledged Jarba's efforts in solving Syrian crisis, in particular, uniting the opposition.

Lavrov added that it was now possible to see "rather healthy processes" in various opposition groups.

The Syria's Tomorrow group was created in Cairo in March 2016 on a platform of decentralized rule in Syria. It is headed by Jarba, who previously headed the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces. Syria’s Tomorrow emerged in a new bid to unite liberal opposition forces under one umbrella organization.