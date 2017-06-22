Turkish President, Saudi King Discuss Qatar Diplomatic Row

President Erdogan and King Salman also agreed to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit, which will be held in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7-8, the publication said.
On Wednesday, King Salman replaced Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef, the king's nephew, with his 31-year-old son Mohammad bin Salman. Local media also reported that Muhammad bin Nayef has lost the post of the interior minister. The new crown prince will continue to serve as the nation's defense minister.
Turkish leadership, including Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, have repeatedly called for Riyadh to take efforts to peacefully solve the Qatar crisis and have attempted to mediate the crisis by diplomatic means.
