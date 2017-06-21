"Clearly, two political parties, we have some differences. But we have a lot in common … All talks of this kind [making a deal] take a long time, and they’re still continuing," Green said during the BBC Radio 4 program.
The minister noted that both parties are unionist at their heart.
"We’re both obviously very concerned with combating terrorism, we both have similar views about delivering a good Brexit for this country and obviously we’re both very, very concerned with the Irish border issue," Green added.
However, sources inside DUP cautioned not to take the deal for granted, noting that the talks had not proceeded in the way the party expected.
The Democratic Unionist Party’s aims are to maintain and enhance Northern Ireland’s position within the United Kingdom and achieve long-term stability in the region, according to its official website.
