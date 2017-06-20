Astana Talks on Syria Prove Iran-Russia Cooperation Working - Iranian Ambassador

© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits Moscow Confirms New Astana Meeting on Syria Slated for July 4-5

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The results of Astana talks on the Syrian settlement show an example of successful cooperation between Russia and Iran, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei said Tuesday.

"As for the cooperation between Iran and Russia, it showed its efficiency. We see the result in Astana process," Sanaei said at the round table dedicated to the International Quds Day organized by Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

Iran is convinced that the countries in the region should solve the regional issues on their own, the ambassador added.

Russia and Iran alongside Turkey are the guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire regime. At the latest Astana talks on Syria, which took place on May 3-4, the three ceasefire guarantor states signed a memorandum on the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria. The monitoring and management of the safe zones is carried out by military personnel from the ceasefire guarantor states.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the next round of talks on the Syrian settlement in the Kazakh capital would take place on July 4-5.