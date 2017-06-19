BRICS Supports Geneva, Astana Formats on Syria, Welcomes De-Escalation Zones

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The meeting of BRICS nations’ foreign ministers was held on June 18-19 in Beijing.

"The Ministers [of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa] strongly support the Geneva Peace Talks and the Astana process, and welcome the creation of the de-escalation areas in Syria," the statement said.

The BRICS ministers stressed that the political process on Syria should be inclusive.

"The Ministers reiterate that the only lasting solution to the Syria crisis is an inclusive 'Syrian-led, Syrian-owned' political process which safeguard the state sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria, in pursuance of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015)," the statement continued.

The de-escalation zones were created as the result of the fourth round of talks on the Syrian settlement, held in the Kazakh capital of Astana. The monitoring and management of the safe zones is carried out by military personnel from the ceasefire guarantor states, which are Russia, Turkey and Iran.