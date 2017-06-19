BRICS Summit Set for September to Contribute to Member States' Partnership

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Moscow is convinced that the 2017 BRICS Summit, scheduled to take place in Xiamen in China's eastern Fujian province in September, will contribute to further partnership of the association member states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"We are confident that the BRICS Summit will contribute to further development of partnership between our countries, enhancement of common efforts efficiency," Lavrov said at the opening of the BRICS foreign ministers meeting.

The Russian official pointed out that it was important to coordinate BRICS member states positions on pressing international issues before the summit.

During a two-day meeting, which kicked off on Monday, the foreign ministers of BRICS are set discuss the settlement of major conflicts, including in the Middle East and Africa, as well as countering threat of the international terrorism.

BRICS is an association of five developing economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, which is aimed at enhancing cooperation in multiple spheres between the member states.