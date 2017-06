© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev Novak to Discuss Nord Stream 2 With EC Vice-President During Meeting in Astana

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The next round of talks on Syria in Kazakh capital, Astana, is scheduled for July 4-5, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday.

"We are now preparing for this meeting — we wanted to hold it on June 12, but we were told that they will not be ready by that time, then we were told 20," Bogdanov said.

"Now our Turkish and Iranian partners say that they will not be able to study all the draft documents that we submitted, and which should be agreed during this meeting, so now we are talking about the beginning of July," Bogdanov confirming July 4-5 as most likely dates.