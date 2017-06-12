Armenian President Sargsyan Congratulates Russian People on National Day

YEREVAN (Sputnik) — In his messages, Sargsyan said that over the last years, the bilateral relations, based on friendship and brotherhood between the peoples of Armenia and Russia, had been greatly enriched.

"I am convinced that together we will be able to ensure a further boost of the entire complex of the strategic partnership between Armenia and Russia in both bilateral and multilateral formats for the benefit of our countries and peoples, as well as in the best interest of regional security and stability," Sargsyan said, as quoted by his press service.

The Armenian president added that active political dialogue and constructive cooperation on the main regional and international issues, as well as the joint implementation of bilateral projects in economic, military-technical, cultural, humanitarian and other areas, served Russian-Armenian mutual interests.

Sargsyan also visited the Russian embassy in Armenia, congratulating Russian Ambassador Ivan Volynkin, the embassy stuff and Russian people in general.

On June 12, the Russian Federation celebrates Russia Day. On that day in 1990, the first Congress of People’s Deputies of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic adopted a declaration on the republic’s sovereignty within the Soviet Union.

In 1992, the Supreme Soviet of Russia passed a resolution designating June 12 a public holiday and a non-working day in honor of the adoption of the declaration on the state sovereignty of Russia. On June 2, 1994, then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin issued an executive order declaring it a national holiday.