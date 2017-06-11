Macron’s Republic on the Move Leading in French Parliamentary Vote

© AP Photo/ Francois Mori Napoleon and Obama Competing for Seats in French Parliament

PARIS (Sputnik) — According to the first data, candidates of Macron's party are getting 26.6 percent of the votes.

The biggest opposition party, The Republicans, is scoring 16.4 percent, Marine Le Pen's National Front is winning 14.4 percent and Jean-Luc Melenchon's Unsubmissive France is gaining 10.2 percent, while the once-ruling Socialist Party is seen to get only 7.3 percent.

French lawmakers are elected in two rounds. To win in the first round, the candidate must obtain an absolute majority, but no less than 25 percent of the votes of all voters registered in the constituency. The second round of the elections is scheduled for June 18.

Friday's Ipsos/Sopra Steria poll showed that the alliance of Macron's La Republique En Marche party (LREM) and The Democratic Movement (MoDem) could get between 397 and 427 out of 577 parliamentary seats. The main opposition in the face of The Republicans party and its allies can get 95-115 seats. The National Front party can receive from five to 15 seats in the parliament.