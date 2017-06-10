Germany’s Merkel Vows to Help Mexico Protect Journalists

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised on Friday steps taken by Mexico to protect journalists and offered help in improving the nation’s human rights record, during a visit to Mexico City.
"Democracy can only exist where there is freedom of expression… I am happy about numerous measures taken to protect journalists, and we will help with this wherever we can," she told reporters.
She said Germany was working with Mexico’s prosecutors investigating disappearances of journalists in the country. President Nieto promised last month to set up a nationwide mechanism to coordinate such efforts.
The Committee to Protect Journalists has called Mexico one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a journalist. It said endemic impunity allowed drug cartels and corrupt officials to silence their critics.
