Germany’s Merkel Vows to Help Mexico Protect Journalists

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised on Friday steps taken by Mexico to protect journalists and offered help in improving the nation’s human rights record, during a visit to Mexico City.

"Democracy can only exist where there is freedom of expression… I am happy about numerous measures taken to protect journalists, and we will help with this wherever we can," she told reporters.

Speaking at a press briefing, Merkel said she had discussed the human rights situation and the need for journalistic freedoms in Mexico at a meeting with President Enrique Pena Nieto.

She said Germany was working with Mexico’s prosecutors investigating disappearances of journalists in the country. President Nieto promised last month to set up a nationwide mechanism to coordinate such efforts.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has called Mexico one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a journalist. It said endemic impunity allowed drug cartels and corrupt officials to silence their critics.