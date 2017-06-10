Venezuela Foreign Minister Bashes Germany's Angela Merkel for Endorsing Violence

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez on Friday accused Germany of endorsing violence by opposition activists after its chancellor urged American nations to put pressure on Caracas.

"Venezuela protests and rejects declarations made by the head of [German] government, Angela Merkel, which promote violence by opposition," Rodriguez tweeted.

She accused opposition groups of opting for "violence, vandalism and crimes, rather than heeding calls for democracy," and invited Chancellor Merkel to learn more about Venezuela’s inclusivity.

Merkel criticized Venezuela during her Thursday trip to Argentina where she blamed the Venezuelan government for excluding opposition from political life. The South American state has seen two months of street protests called by opposition to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into resigning.