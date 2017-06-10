Trump, Macron Congratulate UK’s May on Keeping Role After Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron called UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday to congratulate her on the electoral outcome, with Macron saying he was glad to continue having her as a close partner, Baccording to the spokesperson.

"French President Emmanuel Macron called to congratulate the Prime Minister, and said he was pleased that she would continue to be a close partner," the Telegraph newspaper quoted the spokesperson as saying in a statement.

The UK Labour Party has wrestled the Kensington seat in London from the Conservatives, with the final UK election result standing at 318 Conservative seats and 262 Labour seats, local media said Friday.