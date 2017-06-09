UK General Election Results to Impact Spirit of Brexit Talks - EU Commissioner

© AFP 2017/ CHARLY TRIBALLEAU Brexit Remains Certain Despite Surprising UK Election Results - Paris

PARIS (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the United Kingdom held a snap general election, which was called by May in order to unify the parliament ahead of the Brexit negotiations with Brussels. With no party receiving the majority of seats in parliament, the election has resulted in a hung parliament. The results have raised concerns that May can no longer be treated as a credible negotiator in the Brexit talks, which are due to start on June 19.

"We certainly have a more open political situation now. This will not be without an impact, no doubt, on the spirit of [Brexit] negotiations, on the political realities of the negotiations, but it does not challenge the opening of the talks," Moscovici told Europe 1 radio.

The European Commission and its chief negotiator Michel Barnier are ready to start the talks with London, the EU commissioner noted. Speaking about whether or not the timetable for the negotiations will be altered, Moscovici said it was necessary to first wait for the declaration May has to make later on Friday "to see what’s going on in the Conservative Party, the formation of the government, the balance in the Conservative Party between those in favor of 'hard Brexit' and others."

Moscovici added that Theresa May "lost her bet" and failed to show her strength in the government.

On March 29, May triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, officially beginning the country's exit from the European Union. Under the article, the process is to be concluded within two years from the withdrawal launch.