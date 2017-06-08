Register
20:12 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Belgian flag flies outside the Belgian federal parliament in Brussels. (File)

    Belgian Parliament Says Cooperation on Counterterrorism With Turkey Complicated

    © AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 2010

    Belgian authorities find it increasingly difficult to cooperate with Turkey on issues of counterterrorism, due to Turkey’s conduct in its co-efforts, Georges Dallemagne, a deputy head of the Belgian Parliamentary Inquiry Commission, set up to investigate the 2016 terrorist attacks in Brussels, said on Thursday.

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Dallemagne also mentioned the perpetrator of the deadly attacks in the Belgian capital, identified as Ibrahim Bakraoui, who was extradited from Turkey several months prior, and who, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was detained on his country's border with Syria and deported to Belgium, but was nonetheless sent to the Netherlands, with Belgian authorities receiving notification on the day of the extradition.

    "Cooperation with Turkey is considered extremely complicated and, despite numerous efforts of Belgium to improve counterterrorism cooperation with Turkey, we have to say that it remains today extremely difficult and complicated," Dallemagne said.

    He said that according to information received by the commission, one or several Turkish officials were allegedly bribed for Bakraoui to be sent to the Netherlands. Moreover, the data on Bakraoui's extradition was sent to Belgium via an Internet portal, not dedicated for conveying urgent information.

    German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen addresses the Counter Daesh contingent at Incirlik airbase in the southern city of Adana, Turkey, July 1, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Bundeswehr
    Berlin Approves Withdrawal of German Troops From Incirlik Airbase in Turkey
    "We are not the only country and this is not the only such case in relations with Turkey. In 21 out of 35 cases of extradition from Turkey to our country, the information from the Turkish authorities was either received too late, or was not received at all," Dallemagne said, adding that Germany was another country experiencing difficulties in its counterterrorism cooperation with Turkey.

    On March 22, 2016, two blasts hit Brussels Airport, with a third having occurred at Maalbeek metro station, located near EU institutions in the center of the city. The attacks claimed the lives of 35 people, leaving some 340 people injured. The Islamic State terrorist organization, banned in Russia and many other countries, claimed responsibility for the attack.

    Related:

    Turkey, EU Agree on Year-Long Plan of Actions to Improve Relations - Erdogan
    Turkish FM Describes Erdogan Recent Talks With EU Top Officials as 'Useful'
    Turkey Emergency State Could Have Been Shortened If EU Provided Help - Minister
    Tags:
    terrorism, Netherlands, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok