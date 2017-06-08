Register
17:10 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A technician works on a German Tornado jet at the air base in Incirlik, Turkey, on January 21, 2016

    Relocation of German Soldiers From Incirlik is Germany's 'Most Harsh' Move

    © AFP 2017/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ / POOL
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 17211

    Germany is planning to withdraw its military from the Incirlik air base in Turkey after Ankara banned German lawmakers from entering the base. The troops are reportedly ready to be transferred; Berlin made the final decision on the issue on June 7.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Ahmet Erdi Öztürk, a research assistant at the University of Strasbourg.

    Answering the question of what impact the move could have on the fight between the international coalition and Daesh, the expert said:

    "I'm not sure that there's going to be a direct effect on the fight against ISIS [Daesh]."

    "But most probably, there will be some technical and logistic problems for Germany, and at the same time there will be some problems in Incirlik air base because they'll have to re-establish their regulations and their strategies again," Öztürk explained.

    The withdrawal of German forces from the military base comes as part of the row over Turkey's decision to ban German MPs from meeting German soldiers on the Turkish facility. Turkey explained the move, citing Berlin's decision to give asylum to Turkish soldiers after last year's attempted coup.

    "The relocation of the German soldiers from Incirlik air base will be the most significant and most harsh movements of Germany," the expert said, adding that "most probably we will see many aggressive discourses," especially from Turkey.

    At the same the expert noted that countries of the international coalition are unlikely to change their strategy and that the operation against Daesh will go on. He also noted, that although relations between Turkey and Germany "are not that good," Germany will continue its strategic partnership with Turkey.

    "They can't break down these relations because Turkey… needs Europe, and one of the locomotives in Europe is Germany right now," the expert said, adding that Germany and Turkey are also important partners in terms of trade.

    German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen addresses the Counter Daesh contingent at Incirlik airbase in the southern city of Adana, Turkey, July 1, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Bundeswehr
    Berlin Approves Withdrawal of German Troops From Incirlik Airbase in Turkey
    Commenting on the existing options for Berlin to relocate its military, the expert said:

    "It seems that Jordan is one of the best options and possible options for Germany. But some of the rumors said that maybe they will relocate their air forces and their soldiers to Cyprus."

    At the same time he noted, that "the relocation of the soldiers will take around two months" and "this is a huge time" in terms of efficiently fighting against terrorist groups.

    German Tornado jets inspect airspace over Iraq and Syria from Incirlik in order to help US forces fight the Islamic State. According to the German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, the contingent will be relocated to Jordan's Azraq air base.

    Related:

    Ankara Keeps Incirlik Base Closed for German Lawmakers, Sigmar Gabriel Says
    Germany to Pull Out of Incirlik Base After Failure of Last Ditch Crisis Talks
    Berlin Approves Withdrawal of German Troops From Incirlik Airbase in Turkey
    Tags:
    dispute, soldiers, withdrawal, Incirlik Air Base, Germany, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok