Russia Calls for Harmonization of Efforts on Syrian Crisis Resolution

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that the new round of the Astana talks on Syrian settlement that was scheduled for June 12-13 had been halted.

Guarantor states plan to inform the Kazakh side about a jointly agreed timeframe, level, participants and the agenda of the next meeting.

"We welcome this new opportunity to continue our regular contacts on the search of optimal ways to progress the Syrian settlement. We are at a very crucial stage of this process, and in my opinion the most important thing now is to ensure that all efforts undertaken by different stakeholders both inside and outside of Syria, and were aimed at achieving the result which would ensure the sovereignty of the Syrian government, the rights of all ethnic, confessional groups that live there and which would ensure the security of the whole region and would not allow Syria to turn into a constant source of the terrorist threat," Lavrov said at a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.