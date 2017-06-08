ASTANA (Sputnik) — Next week’s Syrian peace talks in Kazakhstan’s Astana have been postponed for weeks, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Anuar Zhainakov said Thursday.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin Astana Considers Recent Round of Talks to Be Major Step Toward Peace in Syria

"According to information we’ve just obtained from guarantor states of the Astana process, Russian, Turkish and Iranian representatives will continue having expert-level working meetings in their capitals in the coming days and weeks to examine issues related to the previous agreements on four Syrian de-escalation zones and other issues aimed at strengthening the ceasefire regime," he said.

Asked whether the talks slated for June 12-13 had been postponed, Zhainakov replied, "Yes." "Guarantor states plan to inform the Kazakh side about a jointly agreed timeframe, level, participants and the agenda of the next meeting," he added.