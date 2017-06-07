Kuwaiti Emir to Visit UAE on Wednesday to Discuss Qatar Row

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who offered to be the mediator in the diplomatic row between Qatar and several other Gulf states, will arrive in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to discuss the situation, the Al Arabiya channel reported.
On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing the latter of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. Libya, Yemen, the Maldives, Mauritius and Mauritania also announce a break in relations with Doha, and Jordan said it will lower the level of diplomatic contacts with Qatar.
