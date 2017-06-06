Lavrov: Russia to Introduce Visa Regime with Ukraine to 'Mirror' Kiev's Move

KALININGRAD (Sputnik) — Russia will provide a 'mirror' response if Kiev decides to introduce a visa regime for Russian citizens, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"When the flow of mud pours on us, when our artists, people of culture and art are declared persona non grata, when they [Kiev authorities] take business from Russian investors in the Ukrainian economy, when they finally talk seriously about the introduction of a visa regime, do you think we will swallow and not reciprocate?" Lavrov said addressing the audience at the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University.

"If there is a visa regime, of course, we will respond with a visa regime," Lavrov stressed.

The minister added that, unlike Kiev, Moscow does not have 'black lists' of Ukrainian citizens, with rare exceptions.