Riyadh Confirms Office of Al Jazeera Broadcaster in Saudi Arabia Was Shut Down

DUBAI (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the Ajel media outlet, reported that the Saudi authorities had launched the process of cancellation of Al Jazeera’s broadcasting license and ordered the Saudi journalists working for Qatari media outlets to return home.

"This step was made after Al Jazeera promoted plans of terror groups, supported the Houthi group, which staged a coup in Yemen, and tried to undermine the internal situation," the statement said.

The Saudi ministry accused Al Jazeera of incitement of separatist sentiments in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt announced earlier on Monday a break in diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. The authorities of eastern Libya, Yemen, the Maldives as well as Mauritius subsequently also announced the severance of relations with Qatar.