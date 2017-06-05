Moscow Slams 'Groundless Claims' of Involvement in Macedonia's Internal Affairs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Moscow considers the accusations of its alleged interference in the internal affairs of Macedonia, made by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) a provocation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

© AP Photo/ Boris Grdanoski Russia Calls for Stopping Foreign Interference in Macedonia's Affairs

According to an article published by the OCCRP on Sunday, quoting a briefing from Vladimir Atanasovski, director of the Macedonian Administration for Security and Counterintelligence (UBK), the country has been subject to "strong subversive propaganda and intelligence activity implemented through the Embassy of the RF (Russian Federation)."

"We noted an article published by the OCCRP Internet and quoted widely in the media on Russia’s alleged interference in Macedonian internal affairs which has been happening in recent years. This is nothing more than another clumsy attempt to shift responsibility for unleashing a deep crisis in the Macedonian state. Groundless accusations against Moscow of financing Macedonian media with an aim of to spread disinformation in Russian interests come from the organization which is mainly sponsored by US state structures and George Soros’ fund," the ministry said in a statement.