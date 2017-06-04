Canada, Australia Extend Condolences Following London Terror Incidents

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull were among the world leaders extending their condolences following the two terror incidents which took place in London on late Saturday.

"Our prayers and resolute solidarity are today as always with the people of Britain in the face of the shocking terrorist attacks in London," Turnbull posted on his official Twitter account.

Trudeau also on his Twitter page described the news coming from London as "awful."

Earlier on Saturday, local media reported that a van had hit several pedestrians on London Bridge while a stabbing attack took place at the Borough Market.

© AP Photo/ Yui Mok Death Toll in London Terror Attacks Raises to Six, Three Suspects Shot Dead

London Metropolitan Police confirmed they were dealing with an incident on London Bridge, Borough Market and Vauxhall area. They later declared that the incident at Vauxhall was not connected to the other two incidents.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the incident was being treated as a potential act of terrorism.

Early on Sunday, police declared the London Bridge and Borough Market incidents as terrorist incidents.

Media reports suggested that one suspect remained on the run.