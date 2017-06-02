Putin, Gabriel Discussed Russia-Germany Relations at SPIEF

STRELNA (outside St. Petersburg) (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Friday discussed Russian-German relations on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"At the end of the working day at the Konstantinovsky Palace, Vladimir Putin received German Foreign Minister Gabriel, who arrived at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). They discussed bilateral Russian-German relations," Peskov told reporters.

SPIEF, a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues, kicked off in Russia’s St. Petersburg on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Sputnik News Agency is the official media partner of the forum.