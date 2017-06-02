Register
03:36 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Serb March in support of Serbia's territorial integrity

    Serbia 'Moving Forward' With EAEU Free Trade Deal

    © Sputnik/ Ruslan Krivobok
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (95)
    0 11720

    Marko Cadez, President of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Belgrade has been making progress on negotiating a free trade agreement with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union.

    Veronika Nikishina, member of the board, Minister in Charge of Trade, Eurasian Economic Commission, during the the EAEU - India:A Strategic Partnership business breakfast held as part of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    EAEU May Gain Up to $2.7 Bln in GDP From Free Trade Zone With India – Trade Minister
    ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Belgrade has been making progress on negotiating a free trade agreement with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Marko Cadez, President of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Sputnik on Thursday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

    In mid-May, Russian President Vladimir Putin said countries comprising the EAEU had agreed to launch consultations with Serbia on the free trade deal.

    "The negotiation [on the free trade deal with EAEU] and the dialogue is in the process, I am informed we are really moving forward," Cadez said on the sidelines of SPIEF.

    Cadez also spoke about the chamber's role in drafting the agreement.

    "We, as the chamber of commerce of Serbia, are there just to put or give a data on some issues, some products; to say how to make the best of opportunity first of all for Serbian companies but also of course keeping in mind all sides to pursue with the perfect and final draft of an agreement," he added.

    SPIEF, held in Russia's second largest city between Thursday and Saturday, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues. Sputnik News Agency is the official media partner of the forum.

    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (95)

    Related:

    Talks Between EAEU, Iran on Free Trade Zone May End by October – Ministry
    About 50 States Interested in Cooperating With EAEU – Putin
    Joint Potentials of EAEU, SCO Could Become Basis for Eurasia Partnership - Putin
    Putin Arrives in Bishkek for CSTO Meeting, EAEU Supreme Council Summit
    Tags:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2017, EAEU, Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok