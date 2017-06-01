“The expansion of cooperation with St.Petersburg is very important for us,” Dodik said while meeting with St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko, as quoted by the press service of the city’s municipal government.
Poltavchenko and Dodik had signed a protocol on cooperation as well as approving a roadmap on priority areas for cooperation in 2017-2019, according to the press service.
SPIEF, held in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg between Thursday and Saturday, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.
