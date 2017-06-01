© AP Photo/ Radivoje Pavicic Republika Srpska Pressured by EU to Impose Sanctions on Russia - President

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) – The strengthening of cooperation with the Russian city of St. Petersburg is crucial for Republika Srpska, one of the two autonomous entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, its President Milorad Dodik said Thursday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“The expansion of cooperation with St.Petersburg is very important for us,” Dodik said while meeting with St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko, as quoted by the press service of the city’s municipal government.

Poltavchenko and Dodik had signed a protocol on cooperation as well as approving a roadmap on priority areas for cooperation in 2017-2019, according to the press service.

SPIEF, held in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg between Thursday and Saturday, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.