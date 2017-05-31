Russia Expels 5 Moldovan Diplomats in Response to Chisinau's Similar Move

The Russian Foreign Ministry specified that five employees of the Moldovan diplomatic mission in Moscow were ordered to leave Russia within three days.

Commenting on the decision, Moscow said that Russia hopes Moldova will realize that its unfriendly actions are counterproductive.

The Russian Embassy in Moldova on Monday received a note stating that five Russian diplomats were declared persona non grata in the country. Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip said the decision was made on the basis of information received from security services.

Moldovan President Igor Dodon told Sputnik he condemned such actions by the Moldovan government, adding that he hopes to discuss the issue with Putin on the sidelines of the SPIEF set for June 1-3.

