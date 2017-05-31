Register
31 May 2017
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands prior to their talks in Putin's residence in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, May 3, 2017

    Putin Signs Decree Partially Lifting Economic Restrictions Against Turkey

    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool
    Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to lift certain economic measures against Turkey, the Kremlin's press service said in a statement Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — As part of the decree, the list of categories of Turkish citizens entitled to visa-free travel to Russia has been expanded.

    "Citizens of the Turkish Republic who are members of Turkish Republic aircraft crews, as well as citizens of the Turkish Republic who have valid service passports and are sent to Russia for short-term business trips, including to Turkish diplomatic missions and consular offices in Russia," the Kremlin said in a statement.

    May 22, 2017. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, right, during a meeting on the sidelines of a summit of the heads of state and government of the member states of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) in Istanbul
    © Sputnik/ Dmitry Astakhov
    Turkey Abides by Agreement With Russia to Lift Trade Restrictions - Economy Ministry
    The valid service passport-holders' family members are also granted visa-free travel "on the principle of reciprocity of similar measures adopted with respect to Russian citizens."

    Moreover, Putin has instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry to send a notification to Turkey on partial resumption of the agreement on conditions of citizens’ mutual visits.

    "The Russian Foreign Ministry is to send in due manner to Turkey a notification on partial resumption of the agreement between the Russian and Turkish governments on conditions of mutual visits of Russian and Turkish citizens of May 12, 2010."

    Putin also lifted hiring restrictions for Turkish citizens.

    Russia banned the supply of some products from Turkey from January 1, 2016 in response to the attack by the Turkish Air Force on a Russian Su-24 in Syria, later some restrictions were lifted.

    In early May, following talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin said there was an agreement on a "complex decision to lift restrictive measures in mutual trade." Russia and Turkey on May 22 signed in Istanbul a joint statement to reciprocally lift trade restrictions.

