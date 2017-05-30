Putin: French President Macron's Views on International Relations 'Pragmatic'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French President Emmanuel Macron has his own views on international politics, bilateral relations and his position is rather pragmatic, Russian President Vladimir Putin told French newspaper Le Figaro.

"As the newly elected President takes office, he certainly has his own view of things, of bilateral relations, of international politics. Overall, I would say it is a very pragmatic view. We certainly have points for rapprochement, for joint work in key areas," Putin said at the end of his visit to France.

"I wanted to get a closer look, to learn first-hand the position of the incoming President of the French Republic on the key issues on the international agenda and on the development of bilateral relations," the Russian leader said about his expectations prior to the visit.