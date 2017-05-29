India, Pakistan Membership to Strengthen SCO's Anti-Terror Fight - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, SCO Secretary-General Rashid Alimov told Sputnik that the two countries would become full-fledged members of the organization at its next summit, in June in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana.
"The summit will be a historical one indeed, while as you know a decision on giving Indian and Pakistan permanent membership is expected to be taken. Accepting these influential regional actors will undoubtedly increase the organization’s potential, especially in the fight against international terrorism, as well as in the trade and economic cooperation," Morgulov said at the Third International Conference "Russia and China: Taking on a New Quality of Bilateral Relations."
All comments
Show new comments (0)