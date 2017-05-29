No Mercy: EU Extends Sanctions Against War-Torn Syria Until June 1, 2018

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The European Union has extended the sanctions against Syria's authorities until June 1, 2018, the EU Council said in a statement Monday.
"On 29 May 2017, the Council extended EU restrictive measures against the Syrian regime until 1 June 2018," the statement said.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.
