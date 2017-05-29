No Mercy: EU Extends Sanctions Against War-Torn Syria Until June 1, 2018

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The European Union has extended the sanctions against Syria's authorities until June 1, 2018, the EU Council said in a statement Monday.

"On 29 May 2017, the Council extended EU restrictive measures against the Syrian regime until 1 June 2018," the statement said.

© Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov Assad: Sanctions Imposed on Syria More Damaging Than Jihadists

"At the same time the Council added to the list of those under restrictive measures 3 ministers of the Syrian government, and updated the information related to certain persons and entities on the list. It now includes 240 persons and 67 entities targeted by a travel ban and an asset freeze over the violent repression against the civilian population in Syria," it said.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.