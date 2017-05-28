Register
    Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz (C) speaks after the publication of the preliminary results of the regional elections in the West German state of North Rhine-Westphalia at the headquarters of the SPD in Berlin on May 14, 2017

    Germany's Social Democratic Party Loses 1% of Popular Support Within Week

    25 percent of the respondents support Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Germany, while Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) received 38 percent of popular support, according to opinion poll.

    BERLIN (Sputnik) — Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) led by incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel received 38 percent of popular support and maintained its lead over Social Democratic Party (SPD), which lost 1 percent this week, a new poll showed on Sunday.

    (L-R) Julius and Johannes Laschet, Sons of Armin Laschet, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and his father Heinz Laschet react on first exit polls after the regional state elections of North Rhine-Westphalia, in Duesseldorf, May 14, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
    Forecast Shows Merkel's CDU Wins Election in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia
    According to the Emnid survey, only 25 percent of the respondents support SPD, which is a decrease in comparison to the result of the poll published on May 20. Other parties such as The Left, Alliance 90/The Greens, Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) would receive 8 percent each.

    The poll was conducted on May 18-23 and involved 1,703 people.

    The elections to Germany's Bundestag are set for September 24.

    Forecast Shows Merkel's CDU Wins Election in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia
