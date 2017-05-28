UK's Labour Party Narrows Gap on Conservatives to 6% Ahead of General Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK's Labour Party has narrowed gap on the Conservative Party led by UK Prime Minister Theresa May to 6 percent, receiving a total of 38 percent of popular support, an ORB poll showed Sunday.

According to the poll carried out for The Telegraph newspaper, the Labour Party's ratings have improved owing to the increase of women's support for the party. In mid-May, only 31 percent of women wanted to vote for the Labour Party, while this week, the number surged to 40 percent.

The survey also showed that Liberal Democrats and the eurosceptic UK Independence Party will receive 7 and 4 percents, respectively.

Earlier in the day, an ICM poll for the Sun newspaper showed that the gap between the Labour Party and the Conservative Party has changed only by 1 percent and the Tories retained their lead in the poll with 46 percent against 32 percent.

The general election in the United Kingdom is scheduled for June 8.