Register
02:09 GMT +327 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A man passes with a bicycle outside of a Greek Cypriot guard post with Cyprus', right, and Greece' flags painted on the wall in central divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

    UN Admits Collapse of Its Shuttle Diplomacy in Cyprus Settlement

    © AP Photo/ Petros Karadjias
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 35 0 0

    UN Secretary-General's Special Adviser for Cyprus Espen Barth Eide announced on Friday halting shuttle diplomacy aimed at reaching agreement between Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Eide, after their meeting on May 17, he has been engaged in shuttle diplomacy between President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and President of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Mustafa Akinci aimed at determining the modalities by which the outstanding issues could be finalized during the next talks in Geneva.

    "Unfortunately, despite serious efforts to overcome [the two leaders'] differences regarding the modalities for meeting in Geneva, the leaders were unable to find common ground. Without a prospect for common ground, there is no basis for continuing this shuttle diplomacy," Eide said in a statement.

    The UN special adviser added that he had informed Akinci and Anastasiades accordingly as well as briefed the ambassadors of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council on the taken decision. Eide also noted that he would address UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to seek his advice on further actions.

    President Vladimir Putin, left, and President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades during the welcome reception for foreign delegation heads and honorary guests in the Kremlin (File)
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Cyprus President Thankful to Russia, Putin for Consistent Cyprus Issue Support
    Earlier on Friday, Eide told Sputnik that the next round of Cyprus settlement talks may be carried out in mid-June. The official added that referendum on Cyprus reunification was possible and both communities might vote for a federal state if Anastasiades could assure Greek Cypriots that a security solution had been found. Eide also told Sputnik that the UN-backed constitutional guarantees in the sphere of security might satisfy both sides to the conflict.

    In the last UN-backed referendum held in 2004, the reunification was backed by 65 percent of the Turkish Cypriots and rejected by 76 percent of the Greek Cypriots.

    The Mediterranean island of Cyprus has been partitioned since 1974, when Turkey occupied the island's north, later proclaiming the (TRNC). Turkey maintains military presence in the TRNC, which is only recognized by Ankara as an independent state.

    Related:

    Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Starting Official Visit to Cyprus on Thursday
    UN: Cyprus Leaders Fail to Agree on Unification Talks Resumption
    Addressing Roots of Terrorism Only Way to Ensure Global Security - Cyprus Envoy
    Tags:
    collapse, talks, diplomacy, UN, Cyprus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cough Up
    Cough Up!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok